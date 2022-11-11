scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

APPSC prelims answer key released; here’s how to check

APPSC  Recruitment: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official APPSC website — psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC answer key, APPSC, Sarkari naukri, Sarkari resultCandidates would require their user id and password to login and check the answer key. (Representative image)

APPSC  Recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today released the answer key for the preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official APPSC website — psc.ap.gov.in.

Read |Despite increase in hiring, companies offer internships over permanent roles: How placement structure changed post-Covid

Candidates would require their user id and password to login and check the answer key.

APPSC answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official APPSC website — psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for APPSC prelims answer key.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your user id, password and the given captcha to login.

Step 4: Once logged in, candidates will be able to check the answer key.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key file for future reference.

Advertisement

This year, the preliminary exams were conducted from November 3 to 7. Now, candidates have time from today till November 13 to raise objections.

The prelims exam was conducted to fill the vacancies of Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:25:29 pm
Next Story

Will AAP be stretched thin due to Gujarat, MCD polls? BJP bets on it

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement