APPSC prelims answer key released; here’s how to check

APPSC Recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today released the answer key for the preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official APPSC website — psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates would require their user id and password to login and check the answer key.

APPSC answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official APPSC website — psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for APPSC prelims answer key.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your user id, password and the given captcha to login.

Step 4: Once logged in, candidates will be able to check the answer key.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key file for future reference.

This year, the preliminary exams were conducted from November 3 to 7. Now, candidates have time from today till November 13 to raise objections.

The prelims exam was conducted to fill the vacancies of Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.