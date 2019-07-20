APPSC Panchayat Secretary result declared: Check mains exam date, cut-off, steps to download scorecard

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade IV result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for the screening test conducted to recruit at the post of Panchayat Secretary Grade IV at its official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted on April 21 and those who qualify will have to appear for the Mains exam to be conducted on August 26, 2019.

Advertising

The cut-off has been released from all the 13 districts, those who make it to the cut-off only will be eligible for APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains 2019. The cut-off for each district is different. Further, a total of 2049 candidates have been rejected by the APPSC from the screening test and their result, hence, is withheld.

Read| IBPS RRB group A officer admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade IV result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘APPSC screening test result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Advertising

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade IV result 2019: Cut-off

Srikakulam – 53.06

Vizianagaram – 51.36

Visakhapatnam – 52.72

EastGodavari – 55.44

West Godavari – 59.52

Krishna – 60.54

Guntur – 59.18

Prakasam – 51.02

PS Nellore – 54.08

Chittor – 49.66

YSR Kadapa – 56.12

Ananthapuramu – 60.20

Kurnool – 58.16

The exam was of a total of 150 marks. It also had negative marking and for every wrong answer, one-third of the marks allotted to the question were deducted.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.