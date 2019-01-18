APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Online application process ends tomorrow; 1051 vacancies

APPSC Panchayat Secreatry recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for various vacancies in the Panchayat department at the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is January 19, 2019. Candidates can apply at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC had advertised for 1051 vacancies including several posts at the Panchayat secretary post in December, 2018. Candidates will have to appear for a written recruitment exam to be eligible for the posts. The exam will be conducted on August 2, 2019.

APPSC Panchayat Secreatry recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 1051

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should be a minimum graduate from a university or an educational institution recognised by UGC.

Age Limit:

The candidates should be in the age limit between (18- 42) years. The candidates should born between July 2, 1976 to July 1, 2000.

Application fees

The general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 250, while Rs 80 for reserce category candidates.

AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: December 27, 2018

Last date to apply online: January 19, 2019.

How to apply:

The online application process will begin from December 27, 2018. The candidates can apply online till January 19, 2019.

