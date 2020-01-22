APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer keys for main exam released, results soon

APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer keys: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. (Representational image) : Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. (Representational image)

APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer keys: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the Panchayat Secretary Grade IV main examination final answer keys. The recruitment test was held on August 26 and the answer keys are available at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on April 21 and those who qualified it appeared for the mains exam.

The result date has not been announced yet, however with the release of the answer keys, we assume it should be out by next month. Keep checking this page for the result updates.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade IV answer keys 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘APPSC answer keys’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: There will be subject-wise links of the answer keys pdf

Step 5: Click and check the answer keys

The preliminary answer keys were released in October. APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment exam is conducted to select candidates for the post of panchayat secretary under grade-IV. The exam was conducted by the commission to fill 1051 vacancies to be filled in various districts of Andhra Pradesh.

