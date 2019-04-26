APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer key released: How to download, raise objections

Toggle Menu
APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer key released at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections until May 2, 2019. Check the format to raise objections, candidates appeared for the screening test and other details.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer key: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the screening test conducted to recruit at the post of Panchayat Raj Secretary. Candidates can access the answer key at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted on April 21, 2019.

The APPSC is also inviting objections if any from the candidates against the answer key. If a candidate finds an error in the answer key they can submit it on or before 5 pm, May 2, 2019

APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Panchayat secretary grade IV answer key’
Step 3: Click on the link ‘initial key’ under ‘question paper and key – the screening test for panchayat secretary’
Step 4: Answer key will appear in a new window
Step 5: Download and take a print out

Candidates need to send supporting documents along with their claim against an answer. Additionally, they will also have to self-attest copy of their hall ticket or admit card and send it along with the objections, without necessary documents, no objection will be accepted.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary answer key: Format to raise objections

A total of 4,95,526 candidates have applied for the post and 3,89,014 candidates have downloaded their hall tickets, out of which 2,94,966 (75.82%) have appeared for the screening test held at 1320 venues across Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1051 posts of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) under Group-III Services are to be filled through this recruitment process.

