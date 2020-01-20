APPSC Mains postponed again, revised date yet to be announced

The APPSC Main group 1 exam postponed again. (Representational image) The APPSC Main group 1 exam postponed again. (Representational image)

APPSC Mains exam date: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijaywada has postponed the group-I Mains exam. The exam was scheduled to be held from February 4 to February 16. The revised dates of the exam will be announced on January 27, as per the official statement. The reason behind the delay is not mentioned by the Commission.

This is the second time that the exam dates are being revised. It was first scheduled to be held from December 12 and conclude by December 23 which was then postponed to be held in February. The Commission did not give a reason behind the postponement even at that time.

A total of 8351 candidates who cleared the prelims was held on May 26, 2019 are eligible to appear for Mains. The cut-off for the APPSC group-I prelims was 90.42 marks. The test was of 240 marks. A total of 125 posts are to advertised through this recruitment process.

To pass the test candidates, will have to score 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs. Those who qualify the mains exam will be called for an interview after which the final selection list will be released.

