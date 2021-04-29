APPSC Group-I Main result declared, check details here 

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada, today released the result for Group-I Services Main written examination. The list consists of candidates provisionally admitted for the oral test (interview). Candidates can check their results at http://www.psc.ap.gov.in.

In view of the existing pandemic situation, the tentative schedule for the interview is from June 14 onwards. However, the exact schedule and dates of the oral test (interview) will be put up on the website of commission at a later date. Individual call letters will also be sent to candidates.

The candidates who are provisionally qualified for the interview are required to produce the original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of the interview, relating to age, proof of age relaxation, qualifications, study certificate/ residency certificate or local status certificate (in case they migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh), integrated community certificate in case of reserved candidates, among others.

The candidates have to undergo a medical examination before the medical board at Vishakhapatnam and also all the candidates with disabilities will also have to undergo a medical examination at respective medical boards.

The APPSC Group-I Services Main written examination was held from December 14-20, 2020, in all 13 district centres and Hyderabad centre for Group-I Services (General) recruitment.