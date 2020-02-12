APPSC Group 3 result declared: How to check

APPSC Group 3 result: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the result for the recruitment exam held to fill the post of Panchayat Secretary (grade-IV) in Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Services. The result is available on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The applications were released in December 2018 and the main exam was held on August 2, 2019. A total of 1025 posts will be filled through APPSC group 3 recruitment exam.
How to check APPSC group 3 exam results
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results for Mains Examination Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P.Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service Notification No.13/2018 – (Published on 11/02/2020) link’
Step 3: A new page open showing the district-wise list
Step 4: Click on the respective district and check your name and roll number
Step 5: Download the page and if needed, take a print out
APPSC recruitment: District-wise vacancies detail (old and new)
Srikakulam – 7 +107
Vizianagaram – 01 + 119
Prakasam – 05 + 167
Chittoor – 07 + 134
Vishakhapatnam – 02 + 105
East Godavari – 12 + 21
Ananthapuramu – 03 +38
West Godavari – 04
Kurnool – 02 +88
Krishna – 03 +19
Guntur – 02 + 48
Kadapa – 02
Nellore – 62
APPSC recruitment: Pay scale
The selected candidates will be paid in the scale of Rs 16,400 – Rs 49,870 per month. The concerned district collectors will conduct the next round.
