APPSC Group 3 result declared: How to check

APPSC Group 3 result: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the result for the recruitment exam held to fill the post of Panchayat Secretary (grade-IV) in Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Services. The result is available on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The applications were released in December 2018 and the main exam was held on August 2, 2019. A total of 1025 posts will be filled through APPSC group 3 recruitment exam.

How to check APPSC group 3 exam results

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results for Mains Examination Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P.Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service Notification No.13/2018 – (Published on 11/02/2020) link’

Step 3: A new page open showing the district-wise list

Step 4: Click on the respective district and check your name and roll number

Step 5: Download the page and if needed, take a print out

APPSC recruitment: District-wise vacancies detail (old and new)

Srikakulam – 7 +107

Vizianagaram – 01 + 119

Prakasam – 05 + 167

Chittoor – 07 + 134

Vishakhapatnam – 02 + 105

East Godavari – 12 + 21

Ananthapuramu – 03 +38

West Godavari – 04

Kurnool – 02 +88

Krishna – 03 +19

Guntur – 02 + 48

Kadapa – 02

Nellore – 62

APPSC recruitment: Pay scale

The selected candidates will be paid in the scale of Rs 16,400 – Rs 49,870 per month. The concerned district collectors will conduct the next round.

