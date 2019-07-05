APPSC Group 2 revised answer key 2019 released, how to check via website

APPSC Group 2 revised answer key 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised answer key for the group 2 combined civil services examination on its official website – psc.ap.gov.in.

The draft answer key was released on May 10, 2019.

A total of 2,95,036 candidates applied for the post and 2,28,263 candidates downloaded the hall tickets, out of which 1,77,876 (77.92 per cent) have written the examination. The screening test was conducted at 727 centers across 13 districts in the state.

APPSC conducted the screening test (offline) on May 5, 2019. The preliminary examination was held to fill 446 vacancies through the recruitment exam. Candidates qualified in prelims will be selected to Mains in 1:12 ratio. A CBT will be conducted to the selected candidates on July 18 and 19, 2019.

APPSC Group 2 revised answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘revised answer key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the relevant answer keys link

Step 5: Check, download and if needed, take a print out

The Screening test for Section – A – General Studies & Mental Ability (Q.Nos. 01-50), Section – B – Social and Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh and Indian Constitution (Q.Nos. 51-100) and Section – C – Planning and Economy (Q.Nos.. 101 – 150) for the posts falling under Group – II Services – vide Notification No. 25/2018 was held on May 5.

