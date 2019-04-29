APPSC Group 2 prelims hall tickets released: How to download admit card

APPSC Group 2 hall tickets: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the group 2 combined civil services examination on its official website – psc.ap.gov.in. In a note, APPSC has said the screening test (offline) is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2019.

The preliminary examination will be held to fill 446 vacancies through the recruitment exam. The selected candidates will be eligible for the mains exam to be held on July 18 and 19, 2019.

APPSC Group 2 prelims hall tickets: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Hall Tickets for the Notification No.25/2018 Group II Services – are available for download (Published on 28/04/2019) – Click Here’ note

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your User ID and password. Your user id OTPR ID (Ex: APXXXXXXXXXX).

Step 5: The hall tickets will be available for download

Step 6: Take a print out and remember to check all details mentioned are correct.

In case there is some wrong information, contact the APPSC officials.

While the prelims will be held in offline mode, the main exam will be computer-test mode. There would be objective type questions which are to be answered on the computer system. Candidates can avail the mock test facility available to the applicants to acquaint themselves with the computer-based recruitment test.