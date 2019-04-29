Toggle Menu
APPSC Group 2 prelims hall tickets released: How to download admit cardhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/appsc-group-2-prelims-hall-tickets-released-how-to-download-admit-card-manabadi-psc-ap-gov-in-5700551/

APPSC Group 2 prelims hall tickets released: How to download admit card

APPSC Group 2 prelims hall tickets: The preliminary examination will be held to fill 446 vacancies through the recruitment exam. The selected candidates will be eligible for the mains exam to be held on July 18 and 19, 2019.

APPSC, manabadi, appsc hall tickets, group 2 hall tickets download, psc.ap.gov.in, combined civil services group 2 exam, Andhra pradesh civil services exam, psc.ap.gov.in, APPPSC prelims exam date, APPSC mains exam date, APPSC group 2 exam date, APPSC group 2 vacancies, top govt job, latest notification, civil services exams update, employment news, sarkari nauri, sarkari result, indian express
APPSC Group 2 admit card: Know exam date and other details (Representational image)

APPSC Group 2 hall tickets: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the group 2 combined civil services examination on its official website – psc.ap.gov.in. In a note, APPSC has said the screening test (offline) is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2019.

The preliminary examination will be held to fill 446 vacancies through the recruitment exam. The selected candidates will be eligible for the mains exam to be held on July 18 and 19, 2019.

Read | India needs to create millions of jobs annually: Book

APPSC Group 2 prelims hall tickets: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Hall Tickets for the Notification No.25/2018 Group II Services – are available for download (Published on 28/04/2019) – Click Here’ note

Advertising

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your User ID and password. Your user id OTPR ID (Ex: APXXXXXXXXXX).
Step 5: The hall tickets will be available for download
Step 6: Take a print out and remember to check all details mentioned are correct.

In case there is some wrong information, contact the APPSC officials.

While the prelims will be held in offline mode, the main exam will be computer-test mode. There would be objective type questions which are to be answered on the computer system. Candidates can avail the mock test facility available to the applicants to acquaint themselves with the computer-based recruitment test.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2019: A month left, top news of April to boost your current affairs
2 Vistara recruitment 2019: Opportunities for JET employees, walk-in-interview begins tomorrow
3 TSLPRB driver, mechanic admit card released: How to download