APPSC Group 2 answer keys 2019: How to download at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 2 answer keys 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the group 2 combined civil services examination on its official website – psc.ap.gov.in. A total of 2,95,036 candidates applied for the post and 2,28,263 candidates downloaded the hall tickets, out of which 1,77,876 (77.92 per cent) have written the examination. The screening test was conducted at 727 centers across 13 districts in the state.

APPSC conducted the screening test (offline) on May 5, 2019. The preliminary examination was held to fill 446 vacancies through the recruitment exam. Candidates qualified in prelims will be selected to Mains in 1:12 ratio. A CBT will be conducted to the selected candidates on 18 and 19th of July 2019.

APPSC Group 2 answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Initial Key NOTIFICATION NO.25/2018, DATE.31/12/2018 – GROUP-II SERVICES’ note

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the relevant answer keys link

Step 5: Check, download and if needed, take a print out

The objections will be received till May 16 by 5 pm. The objections would be received in hard copy format only and objections would not be entertained through email, WhatsApp, SMS, Phone or any other mode.

The Screening test for Section – A – General Studies & Mental Ability (Q.Nos. 01-50), Section – B – Social and Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh and Indian Constitution (Q.Nos. 51-100) and Section – C – Planning and Economy (Q.Nos.. 101 – 150) for the posts falling under Group – II Services – vide Notification No. 25/2018 was held on May 5. The result will be released in May if the objections raised