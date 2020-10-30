APPSC Group 1 revised result declared, Main exam postponed further

APPSC group 1 revised result at psc.ap.gov.in (Image: Pixabay/ Representational)

APPSC Group 1 prelim result, Main exam date 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the revised result for the preliminary exam held for group 1 recruitment across the state. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at psc.ap.gov.in. The result has been revised based on the High Court’s order.

Subsequently, the main exam has also been rescheduled. “Scheduled to be held from November 2 to November 13 are postponed as per directions and instructions issued by the Hon’ble AP High Court,” the official notice stated. Now, the exam will be held from December 14 to 20. The language exams — Telugu and English — which will be held on December 14 and 15, will be qualifying in nature only.

Read | UPSC CDS-I notification 2020: Application process begins; check exam pattern, how to apply

As per the result declared earlier, a total of 8351 candidates were eligible to appear for the main after clearing prelims. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these steps to check their result –

APPSC group 1 revised result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

The cut-off to pass the APPSC group I exam has been revised to 88.85 or 240 marks. The changes have been made as a group of students had moved High Court alleging error in the preliminary exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd