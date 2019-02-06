APPSC group 1 recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 169 posts tomorrow

APPSC group 1 recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for a total of 169 grade-I jobs with the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is tomorrow, February 7, 2019, while the process to pay the application fee will end at midnight of February 6, 2019. Interested candidates can start applying at the official website — psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for prelims, mains and physical measurement tests to be eligible for the job. The preliminary exam will be conducted on March 10, 2019. Candidates who will be shortlisted would be eligible to apply for the main exam which is scheduled to be recruited from June10 to 22, 2019, according to the official release.

APPSC group I recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

APPSC group 1 recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ next to one-time registration

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ for those who have not registered before

Step 4: Fill in personal details and generate log-in id

Step 5: Log-in using registration id so created

Step 6: Fill form

Step 7: Upload images and make payment

Candidates can directly make payment before filling up the form and fill form later as no application will be accepted without payment and the last date to make payment is February 6 midnight.

APPSC grade I recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee along with Rs 120 as the examination fee.

