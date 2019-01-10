APPSC group 1 recruitment 2019: Apply for 169 posts at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced on its official website vacancies for 19 posts to fill 169 vacancies. All the vacancies are in the grade-I level. Candidates can apply on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The applications have already begun and will end on January 28, 2019. Out of the 169 vacant posts, 44 are carried over and 125 are fresh vacancies to be filled by written exams. The preliminary exam will be conducted on March 10, 2019. Candidates who will be shortlisted would be eligible to apply for the main exam which is scheduled to be recruited from June10 to 22, 2019, according to the official release.

APPSC grade I recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy detail

Deputy Collector – 30

Assistant commissioner – 8

Deputy superintendent of Police – 28

Deputy Superintendent of Jails – 2

District fire officer – 1

Assistant treasury or assistant accounts officer – 13

Regional transport officer – 5

Assistant prohibition and excise superintendent – 11

Mandal Parishad Development officer – 48

District Registrar – 1

District Employment Officer – 2

Deputy Registrar – 2

District Tribal welfare officer – 1

District social welfare officer – 1

District BC welfare officer – 1

District panchayat officer – 1

Municipal commissioner grade – II – 1

Administrative officer / lay secretary and treasurer – 6

Assistant audit officer – 7

APPSC grade I recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates need to be at least 21 years of age to apply for the post of a district fire officer and district fire officer. For all other jobs candidates who have attained the age of 18 years can apply.

For the post of District fire officer and assistant prohibition and excise superintendent, the upper age limit is 26 years. For both the posts of deputy superintendents the upper age limit is 28 years. For all other posts, the upper age limit is 42 years.

Education qualification: Candidates need to have a graduate degree from a government recognised institute or university. For the post of assistant treasury officer. Assistant accounts officer candidates need a degree in economics or mathematics specifically.

APPSC grade I recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee along with Rs 120 as the examination fee.

