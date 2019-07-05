APPSC group 1 mains postponed, check revised dates

APPSC group 1 Mains exam date 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment exam for the post of group 1 services has been postponed. The APPSC group 1 Mains recruitment exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of June, however, as per the latest notice, the exam will be conducted in December 2019.

The APPSC group 1 exam will begin on December 12 and conclude on December 23, 2019. The paper in the language (Telugu or English) are qualifying in nature. Those who have qualified the preliminary screening test conducted on June 26 are eligible to appear for the exam and can download the notice on the exams from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC group 1 Mains exam date 2019: Date sheet

APPSC group 1 Mains exam date 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in seven offline sessions. The candidate will have to choose the medium of instruction or attempt for their exam as the test will be valued with reference to that medium only. The minimum qualifying marks for consideration of a candidate to the selection process are 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs. Those who qualify the mains exam will be called for an interview after which the final selection list will be released.

