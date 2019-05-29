Toggle Menu
APPSC Group 1 answer key released: How to download, raise objection

APPSC group 1 services answer key: The answer key can be downloaded from psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till June 10, 2019. A total of 1,14,473 candidates have applied for the post out of which 59200 appeared for the screening test held at 258 venues across Andhra Pradesh.

APPSC group 1 services answer key: Download at psc.ap.gov.in. (Representational Image)

APPSC group 1 answer key: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam held to hire at the posts of group 1 services. The exam was conducted on May 26, 2019. The answer key is available at psc.ap.gov.in.

If any student finds an error in the answer key, they can raise concern before June 10 by 5 pm. Candidates need to submit the self-attested copy of all tickets along with the object in the given format.

APPSC group 1 service answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘initial key notice group -1 service..’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on GS-100 or 101
step 5: Anwer key will appear in a new window

APPSC group 1 service answer key: Objection format

Candidates need to download the answer key and take a print out for future reference. A total of 1,14,473 candidates have applied for the post out of which 59200 appeared for the screening test held at 258 venues across Andhra Pradesh.

