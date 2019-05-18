APPSC group 1 admit card 2019 for screening test released: Check how to download, exam pattern

APPSC group 1 admit card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had released the admit card or hall ticket for the APPSC group 1 recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2019 (Sunday).

A total of 169 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Since the applications received are way more than the number of posts available, apart from the Main and preliminary test, the APPSC is also conducting the screening test.

The admit cards released are for the screening test which will be held on May 26, 2019. Selected candidates will be appearing for Mains exam to be conducted from June 10 to June 22, 2019.

APPSC group 1 admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘appsc group-I admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and keep a print out of the admit card.

APPSC screening test 2019: Exam pattern

The screening test will be conducted in two parts, paper I and paper II. Candidates will be asked 120 questions each for one mark. In case a student marks a wrong answer, one-third of their marks will be deducted.

