APPSC grade I response sheet 2019 released: Steps to check

APPSC grade I response sheet 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the response sheet for the recruitment exam conducted to recruit at the grade I level. The exam was conducted on April 25, 2019. Interested candidates can download the same from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 109 vacancies are to be filled through this post. Selected candidates will be recruited at extension officer grade-I supervisor in the women development and child welfare sub-ordinate service.

APPSC grade I response sheet 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘view response sheet’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and mobile number

Step 5: Response sheet will be available

Based on the response sheet, candidates can calculate their result and check anomalies if any. Based on the result, the finally recruited candidates will be selected the Mains exam was conducted in April 25, 2019. Selected candidates will get a monthly in the salary band of Rs 24,440 – Rs 71,510.

Meanwhile, the APPSC has also released the exam venue list for the group I services exam scheduled to take place in May 2019.

