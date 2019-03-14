APPSC Group I recruitment date postponed, check exam dates

APPSC recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has rescheduled the examination dates for the 169 posts notification that was released in January. The screening test that was earlier scheduled to be held on March 31, will now be conducted by the commission on May 26. All the vacancies are in the grade-I level.

The reason for the postponement of the exam sited by the APPSC is “administrative exigencies”. Out of the 169 vacant posts, 44 are carried over and 125 are fresh vacancies to be filled by written exams. Candidates who will be shortlisted would be eligible to apply for the main exam which is scheduled to be recruited from June10 to 22, 2019.

APPSC grade I recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy detail

Deputy Collector – 30

Assistant commissioner – 8

Deputy superintendent of Police – 28

Deputy Superintendent of Jails – 2

District fire officer – 1

Assistant treasury or assistant accounts officer – 13

Regional transport officer – 5

Assistant prohibition and excise superintendent – 11

Mandal Parishad Development officer – 48

District Registrar – 1

District Employment Officer – 2

Deputy Registrar – 2

District Tribal welfare officer – 1

District social welfare officer – 1

District BC welfare officer – 1

District panchayat officer – 1

Municipal commissioner grade – II – 1

Administrative officer / lay secretary and treasurer – 6

Assistant audit officer – 7

APPSC Group I recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates need to be at least 21 years of age to apply for the post of a district fire officer and district fire officer. For all other jobs candidates who have attained the age of 18 years can apply. For the post of a district fire officer and assistant prohibition and excise superintendent, the upper age limit is 26 years. For both the posts of deputy superintendents the upper age limit is 28 years.

For all other posts, the upper age limit is 42 years.

Education qualification: Candidates need to have a graduate degree from a government recognised institute or university. For the post of assistant treasury officer. Assistant accounts officer candidates need a degree in economics or mathematics specifically.

The minimum qualifying marks for consideration of a candidate for the above posts is 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs or as per the rules.

Fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee along with Rs 120 as the examination fee