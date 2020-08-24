APPSC departmental test for May session postponed

APPSC Departmental Tests were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 1. Representational image/ file

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has deferred the departmental test until further notice. The exams were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 1. Over 1.72 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear in the recruitment exams conducted at 117 venues in the state. The commission will announce the new exam dates soon.

The decision has been taken on the request of a “large number of candidates,” as per the official notice. The recruitment exam will be in objective mode, except language and survey and settlement tests. To pass the test candidates, will have to score 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs, as per rule. Those who qualify the mains exam will be called for an interview after which the final selection list will be released.

Meanwhile, the commission has recently announced the result for Assistant Executive Engineer Officer recruitment exam. The result was released based on the screening exam in February and the computer-based test in May. The candidates can check the result through the website- psc.ap.gov.in. The recruitment exam was conducted to fill 309 posts of assistant executive engineers in various departments.

