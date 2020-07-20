APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Officer result declared, check direct link

APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer result 2020: Check result at psc.ap.gov.in APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer result 2020: Check result at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the result for the Assistant Executive Engineer Officer recruitment exam. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- psc.ap.gov.in. The result was released based on the screening exam in February and computer based test in May.

“It is hereby notified that on the basis of the results of Screening Test (Written Examination) held on 17/02/2019 and Main Examination (Computer Based Test) 14/05/2019 & 15/05/2019 and verification of Original certificates held from 06/01/2020 to 10/01/2020, 28/01/2020, 05/06/2020, 29/06/2020 & 02/07/2020 the candidates, whose Register Numbers are given below have been provisionally selected for appointment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical (Direct Recruitment-General) in various Engineering Services vide Commission’s Notification No.09/2018, Dt. 29/11/2018 and Corrigendum dated 26/12/2019 & 20/05/2020 subject to the following conditions,” the official notification mentioned.

APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf file with the roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill 309 posts of assistant executive engineers in various departments.

