Toggle Menu
APPSC assistant executive engineer answer key released, how to download, raise objectionshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/appsc-assistant-executive-engineer-answer-key-released-how-to-download-raise-objections-ap-psc-gov-in-5601167/

APPSC assistant executive engineer answer key released, how to download, raise objections

APPSC assistant executive engineer answer key released. The last date to submit objections is March 5, 2019, till 5 pm.

appsc, appsc jobs, appsc answer key, appsc engineering answer key, andhra pradesh engineering answer key, psc.ap.gov.in, how to raise objection, objection format appsc answer key, sarkari naukri, latest govt jobs, employment news
APPSC assistant executive engineer answer key: Candidates can check at psc.ap.gov.in. (Representational Image)

APPSC assistant executive engineer answer key: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key and question paper for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of assistant executive engineers. The answer key and question paper can be accessed at the official website, psc.ap.gpv.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key, The last date to submit objections is March 5, 2019, till 5 pm. Candidates need to file objections in the prescribed format only.

appsc, appsc jobs, appsc answer key, appsc engineering answer key, andhra pradesh engineering answer key, psc.ap.gov.in, how to raise objection, objection format appsc answer key, sarkari naukri, latest govt jobs, employment news appsc, appsc jobs, appsc answer key, appsc engineering answer key, andhra pradesh engineering answer key, psc.ap.gov.in, how to raise objection, objection format appsc answer key, sarkari naukri, latest govt jobs, employment news

APPSC assistant executive engineer answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website,
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Initial Key Assistant Executive Engineers in Various Engineering Services’
Step 3: Click on the exam you appeared for – civil and mechanical or electrical engineer
Step 4: PDF will open, save and download

Candidates need to download and take print out of the answer key for future reference. It also needs to be sent along with the queries. Candidates can download the form to raise queries by following the same steps above and clicking on ‘objection format’ link instead of exam they appeared for.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian Air Force airmen recruitment: Admit card to release tomorrow
2 Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank PO recruitment 2019: Apply for 25 posts, know eligibility
3 NITTTR clerk answer key to release at 5 pm, check cut off