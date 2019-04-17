Mumbai aims high appraisal, Bengaluru lowest: Report

Despite being among one of the highest growing cities, Bengaluru has the least expectations when it comes to appraisal. According to a study by a job search platform, Bengaluru emerged as one of the least demanding cities in terms of pay hikes, as one-fifth of all respondents in the city mentioned that they would be satisfied with up to 10 per cent increment.

Expecting almost double than that of Bengaluru, cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Chennai are looking for for a hike above 20 per cent. In Delhi-NCR people expect lower hikes in salaries – between 0-10 per cent.

The survey by Shine.com found that in the financial capital – Mumbai almost 37 per cent people are expecting increment above 20 per cent, while in Pune and Chennai, the number is 36 per cent and 38 per cent respectively. In the silicon valley of India (Bengaluru), 21 per cent of people expecting appraisals in the range of up to 10 per cent hike, while the country’s capital – Delhi NCR saw the trend of 20 per cent people expecting increments on the lower side.

According to the survey, sectors including BFSI, IT and BPOs are the ones driving the low expectations in Bengaluru while overall the expectations from these sectors are higher than others. According to the report, the unique trend in the city is caused due to the abundance of talent in the city, especially in the IT and e-commerce sectors, it is no surprise that professionals are expecting lower appraisals, states the report.

Even in the same sector of e-commerce, Bengaluru is expecting much lower appraisals as compared to Delhi. While over 46 per cent of e-commerce sector employees in the city are only expecting an average growth of 11-15 per cent hike, Delhi NCR (Gurugram) seems to be emerging as a new hub for e-commerce as appraisal sentiment is high with over 1/3rd professionals expecting a bumper hike of over 20 per cent.

Hiker expectations from auto and education sector

The survey further revealed employees in the education/training and automobile sector are expecting hikes on the higher side. A majority of 62 per cent of employees in Mumbai are looking for over 20 per cent appraisal in the education/ training sector, around 56 per cent in auto are eyeing the same.

Sector-wise analysis: BFSI and BPO/ KPO/ ITES expectations witness an uptick

A sector-wise analysis of appraisal expectations revealed that the highest appraisal sentiment is being carried by professionals the BFSI and BPO/ KPO/ ITES sectors with over 35 per cent of employees in these sectors expecting more than 20 per cent increment. With these sectors witnessing robust growth on the back of tech advancement and integration, such high expectations come as no surprise.

Unmet expectations during appraisal lead to high job change afterwards. CEO, Shine.com, Zairus Master said, “It is interesting to note the variance in employee expectations across different metro cities and across sectors. While employee sentiments are high across most sectors, it is a given that not all organisations will be able to meet these expectations. At Shine.com, we are gearing up for an increase in active job seekers on the portal post the appraisal season.”

The respondents of the survey were majorly located in leading metro cities including Mumbai (19.49 per cent), Delhi/ NCR (20.89 per cent), Bangalore (20.08 per cent), Hyderabad (16.43 per cent), Pune (9.34 per cent) and Chennai (11.64 per cent). The aforementioned findings call for organisations to invest an increased amount of funds towards their human resources in order to retain top talent over the years to come.

