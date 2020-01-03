Apply for Assam APSC fishery development officer recruitment, salary up to Rs 1.22 lakh

APSC fishery development officer recruitment: Apply at apsc.nic.in (Representational image) APSC fishery development officer recruitment: Apply at apsc.nic.in (Representational image)

Assam APSC fishery development officer recruitment: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for the post of fishery development officer and allied cadre under the fishery department. A total of 12 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply at apsc.nic.in.

The name of the post applied for should be clearly written in bold letters in the envelope containing the application form and it should be addressed to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. The last date to receive an application by post is February 3, 2020.

Assam APSC fishery development officer recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age is capped at 38 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to SC/ST till 43 years for OBC/MOBC the same is 41 years.

Education: Applicant must be a permanent resident of Assam with at least a BFSC degree or equivalent. Preference will be given to those candidates having experience in serving fishery Department, however, it is not a mandatory requirement.

Assam APSC fishery development officer recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 250. For those belonging to SC, ST, OBC and MOBC category will have to pay Rs 150 while those from BPL category are exempted from paying any fee.

Assam APSC fishery development officer recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary between Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 with grade pay of Rs 12,700 plus other allowances extra.

