Apply for 1647 medical technologist posts in WB Health Recruitment Board

WB Health Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, Kolkata has released a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for various posts of medical technologist grade III. There are a total of 1,647 vacant posts, and candidates can apply through the website- wbhrb.in. According to WBHRB, the posts are temporary but likely to be permanent.

The application process will commence from January 28 and will conclude on February 6. The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 28,900.

WB health recruitment board 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1647

Post wise vacancy details

Medical Technologist (Lab): 633

Medical Technologist (OT): 566

Medical Technologist (ECG): 281

Medical Technologist (Critical care): 164

Medical Technologist (P & 0): 2

Medical Technologist (EEG/ EMG): 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess higher secondary (10+2) pass certificate with physics, chemistry and biology. For more on qualification details, please check the official notifications.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 39 years. The upper age limit may get relaxed for reserved category candidates- SC, ST and backward classes as per government orders.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 28,900 including other allowances as per government rules.

Application fee: The candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs 160.

The candidates need to apply before 8 pm on February 6 at wbhrb.in.