Apply at NSD for a good remuneration, pay scale above Rs 1.5 lakh

NSD recruitment 2020: The National School of Drama (NSD) has invited applications for various vacant posts advertised during the present COVID-19 pandemic situations. There are around 26 vacancies for the posts of librarian, multi tasking staff, assistant director, other posts.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale maximum at around Rs 1.77 lakh. The online application will be closed on November 6 at the websites- nsd.gov.in, recruitment.nsd.gov.in.

NSD recruitment: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 26

Post wise vacancy details:

Multi Tasking Staff: 13

Upper Division Clerk: 2

Librarian: 1

Assistant Director: 1

PS to Director: 1

Sound Technician: 1

Reception In charge: 1

Assistant Photographer: 1

Percussionist Gr. III: 1

Carpenter Gr. II: 1

Electrician (Grade I): 1

Master Tailor: 1

Lower Division Clerk: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree with an experience applied for the required posts. For details, please check notification.

Pay scale: For the post of librarian, assistant director, the selected candidates will be get a remuneration vary between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500, while for other posts, the pay scale will be near around Rs 1 lakh.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years. For details on post wise age limit, please refer to the website.

Application fee: For general, OBC category candidates, there is an application fees of Rs 200, 100 respectively. Meanwhile, SC, ST, PWD candidates do not have to pay application fees.

How to apply: The candidates can apply through the websites- nsd.gov.in, recruitment.nsd.gov.in till November 6.

