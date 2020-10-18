Apply at NSD for a good remuneration, pay scale above Rs 1.5 lakh

NSD recruitment 2020: The National School of Drama (NSD) has invited applications for various vacant posts advertised during the present COVID-19 pandemic situations. There are around 26 vacancies for the posts of librarian, multi tasking staff, assistant director, other posts.
The selected candidates will get a pay scale maximum at around Rs 1.77 lakh. The online application will be closed on November 6 at the websites- nsd.gov.in, recruitment.nsd.gov.in.
NSD recruitment: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 26
Post wise vacancy details:
Multi Tasking Staff: 13
Upper Division Clerk: 2
Librarian: 1
Assistant Director: 1
PS to Director: 1
Sound Technician: 1
Reception In charge: 1
Assistant Photographer: 1
Percussionist Gr. III: 1
Carpenter Gr. II: 1
Electrician (Grade I): 1
Master Tailor: 1
Lower Division Clerk: 1
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification:
The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree with an experience applied for the required posts. For details, please check notification.
Pay scale: For the post of librarian, assistant director, the selected candidates will be get a remuneration vary between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500, while for other posts, the pay scale will be near around Rs 1 lakh.
Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years. For details on post wise age limit, please refer to the website.
Application fee: For general, OBC category candidates, there is an application fees of Rs 200, 100 respectively. Meanwhile, SC, ST, PWD candidates do not have to pay application fees.
How to apply: The candidates can apply through the websites- nsd.gov.in, recruitment.nsd.gov.in till November 6.
