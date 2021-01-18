KVS recruitment 2021 for Deputy Commissioner posts, here’s how to apply

Application process will be closed on February 8. Representational image/ file

KVS recruitment 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Deputy Commissioner through direct recruitment. The selected candidates will get remuneration in the pay level-12, salary between Rs (78,800- 2,09,200) with allowances.

There is a total of 8 vacancies for Deputy Commissioner posts. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 8

Name of the vacant post- Deputy Commissioner

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Deputy Commissioner (Group A): Aspirants should be holding at least a second class master’s degree with a BEd or equivalent qualification. The candidates with 5 years of regular service as Assistant Commissioner is desired for the vacant posts.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview in Delhi.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 50 years. The reserved category candidates will get the age relaxation as prescribed.

The last date to apply is February 8. “Eligible candidates should submit their applications through proper channel only in the prescribed performa along with a demand draft of Rs 1,500 drawn in favour of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan payable at New Delhi so as to reach the Joint Commissioner, KVS, New Delhi- 110,016,” the official notification mentioned.

The officer selected will be posted in KVS HQRS/ regional institutes/ zonal institutes across the country.