Applications open for Teach For India fellowship programme, check details

Teach For India has invited applications to join the two-year fellowship programme. The application process is on and will be closed on November 8. The fellows will have to teach children from low-income communities in under-resourced schools. The fellows will work at 260 schools across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. Interested can apply at teachforindia.org.

The teach for India fellows teach English, mathematics, science and social studies, in English, across classes 1 to 10. Candidates will have to fill the form. The selected candidate will be interviewed over the phone and then the successful candidates will have to participate in the third and final stage where they can be asked to teach a five-minute lesson, take part in a group activity and complete a short problem-solving activity.

Teach for India invites applications four times a year, however, an applicant can apply only once during each selection cycle.

Apart from teaching, fellows will also be responsible for implementing community school projects. Teach For India equips Fellows with skills such as planning and execution, stakeholder management, empathy, patience, and resourcefulness, claims the NGO.

Every year the Fellowship gets candidates from top corporations such as Google, Amazon, Accenture, IBM, General Motors, Novartis, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, Dell, Citigroup, Tata Group, Wipro, and JP Morgan Chase and welcomes candidates from top colleges such as New York University, University of British Columbia, St. Xavier’s College, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Delhi University, among others, the NGO claims in an official statement.

