Applications closing for 2562 Railway jobs: Here’s how to apply

Railway recruitment: The application process for the 2562 apprentice posts at the Indian Railways will be closed soon. Interested candidates who have not applied for the jobs yet can do so at the official websites, indianrailways.gov.in or rrccr.com. The application process began in December and will close by 5 pm on January 22.

Those in the age of 15 years to 24 years having ITI certificate along with class 10 level education can apply for these jobs. No exam or interview will be conducted for these posts and a merit list will be created on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 as well as ITI certificate.

In the case of two candidates having the same marks, the aspirant with older age shall be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also same, then the one who passed the matriculation exam earlier shall be considered first, as per the official notice.

Railway recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official central Railways website, rrccr.com

Step 2: Select the ‘click here to apply online’ link under ‘engagement of apprentices’

Step 3: Register and log-in

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Make the payment, submit

Railway recruitment: Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable for every candidate.

Candidates who make it to the final merit list will have to appear for verification of original testimonials uploaded and production of the medical certificate.

