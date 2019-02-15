APDSC merit list 2019 to release today: How to download result

APDSC merit list 2019: The Commission of School Education (CSE) will release the merit list for the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Commission (APDSC) entrance exam today at its official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. The recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 7,902 vacancies at the post of teachers across the state.

Talking to reporters, State HRD Minister, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, recently informed that a total of 6.08 lakh candidates applied for the DSC exam out of which 5.05 lakh appeared for the recruitment exam.

APDSC merit list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘merit list DSC’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates who are selected based on the merit list will be eligible to take up the government teachers job.

Meanwhile, the minister also informed about the dates of AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET). The APEAMCET will be conducted on April 20, 2019.

