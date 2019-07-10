APCPOB Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank recruitment 2019: Apply for 77 posts, salary up to Rs 50,000

APCPOB recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Co-operative Bank (APSCPOB) has invited candidates for the post of manager and staff assistant. The application forms for the same have been released at the official website – http://www.apcob.org. The application process has begun today – July 10, (Wednesday) and will conclude on July 28 (Sunday).

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to appear for online exams. The online test for the respective posts are scheduled to be held on August 25, 2019. A total of 77 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process of which 23 posts are for the manager position and 54 are for staff assistant posts.

APCPOB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Nativity: Candidate should be a local candidate of Andhra Pradesh.

Education: Candidates should be graduate from the recognized university with the aggregate of 50 per cent marks for the post manager while for the post of staff assistant, those with an aggregate of 40 per cent marks can also apply.

Age: Candidates should be above 20 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age limit for both the posts is capped at 28 years. Upper age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be applicable as per government rules.

APCPOB recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam which will be conducted on August 8. The exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks (each question for one marks). There will be three sections in question paper English, reasoning and quantitative aptitude. There will be negative marking for wrong questions – 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The candidates who will clear the online test will appear to the interview.

APCPOB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website- http://www.apcob.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘APCOB inviting application..’ on top right of the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link ‘click here to apply’

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

APCPOB recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 590 as an application fee. For reserved category candidates the fee will be Rs 413.

APCPOB recruitment 2019: Salary

The gross monthly salary for the post of a manager is Rs 51,647 plus other allowances including medical insurance, phone bills, LTA etc. The scale of pay for the post of staff assistant will get a minimum monthly salary of Rs 25,395 plus allowances.

