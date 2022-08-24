scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

AP TET 2022 Response sheet released; how to download

AP TET 2022: As per schedule, the initial answer key will be released on August 31 and the final result will be announced on September 14. 

Candidates can download their response sheets at the official website - cse.ap.gov.in

AP TET 2022: The department of school education, Andhra Pradesh has released the response sheet of candidates who appeared in the  Andhra Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022. Candidates can download their response sheets at the official website – cse.ap.gov.in

AP TET 2022 was conducted between August 6 and August 21. The hall tickets for the exam were issued on July 25. As per schedule, the initial answer key will be released on August 31 and the final result will be announced on September 14. 

AP TET 2022 Response sheet: How to download

Step 1 Visit the official website — cse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the response sheet link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download response sheet

The AP TET 2022 paper 1 is conducted for recruitment to primary classes 1 to 5 and paper II will be held for elementary classes  6 to 8. Candidates who qualify for the AP TET 2022 exam will be awarded the TET Eligibility Certificate who can then apply for the teachers positions in various schools in the state. 

 

