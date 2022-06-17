scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
AP TET 2022 application process begins; check steps to apply, eligibility criteria

AP TET 2022 will be conducted between August 6 and August 21. The hall tickets for the exam will be issued on July 25.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
June 17, 2022 11:13:06 am
aptet 2022, aptet 2022 applicationInterested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website - cse.ap.gov.in (File image)

The department of school education, Andhra Pradesh has started the application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022. The last date to submit the application form is July 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – cse.ap.gov.in

The last date to make the fee payment is July 15. To help candidates understand the exam pattern, an online mock test will be available on the official website from July 26 onwards. 

AP TET 2022 application: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website – cse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate login option

Step 3: Enter credentials to login/ register

Step 4: Fill the application form and make fee payment 

Step 5: Submit the application for and take a printout for future reference

AP TET 2022 will be conducted between August 6 and August 21. The hall tickets for the exam will be issued on July 25. After successfully completing the exam, the initial answer key will be released on August 31. The final result will be announced on September 14. 

AP TET 2022: Eligibility criteria

For appearing in Paper I(a) a candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum of 50 per cent marks and a two-year diploma in elementary education or a bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) degree. Candidates with a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks and Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree are also eligible.

 For appearing in Paper II (a), candidates must have at ​​least 50 per cent marks either in graduation or in post graduation with BEd. Candidates with a graduation degree passed with at least 45 per cent marks and 1 year Bachelor of Education or a 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education degree can also apply. 

