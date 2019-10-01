AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: Apply for 50 jobs, salary up to Rs 91450

AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of assistant public prosecutors in the Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department. The applications are on and the last date to apply is October 31. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

A total of 50 posts are vacant and to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, applicants will have to meet the eligibility criteria and clear a written exam. The exam will be conducted on November 17 (Sunday) in two sessions. It will consist of two papers in each session.

AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Paper-l will be objective in nature containing 200 questions. The paper-ll will be descriptive in nature. The minimum marks to be secured by the candidates in order to qualify in the written exam is 40 per cent. For BC category the same is 35 per cent and 30 per cent for SCs/ STs/ Ex-Servicemen in each paper.

AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 42 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.

Education qualification: Applicants must have a Bchelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in law awarded by any University in lndia.

Experience: Candidates should have at least three years of active practice in Criminal Courts in the state as on September 30

AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ in the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ under ‘submit application’ button

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Fill details, verify

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment and submit

AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 300.

AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 37100 to Rs 91450

