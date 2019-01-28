AP PSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment: Last day to apply for 1051 vacancies tomorrow, fee application closes today

APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment: The fee payment process for the post of Panchayat Secretary will close at midnight today, however, candidates can submit the form till tomorrow. But no form, according to the official notification will be accepted without application fee, Interested candidates can apply at the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 1051 vacancies are to be filled by the APPSC through a screening test followed by Main exam and interview. The screening test is expected to be conducted on April 24, 2019 and the main exam will be computer based and conducted on August 2, 2019. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 16,400 to Rs 49,870.

AP PSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidate must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 42 years as on July 1, 018.

Education qualification: Must have passed the graduation degree from any university or college

AP PSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here’ link against online application

Step 3: Those who do not have a registered account can click on, ‘click here next’ link next to one-time registration

Step 4: For registered users, a new window will open, log-in using user id and registration number

Step 5: For OTR, click on new registrations in the new page

Step 6: Fill the form, make payment

Meanwhile, the application process for group-I services and group -II services is also closing on Febraury 2 and 10 respectively.

