Toggle Menu
APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Check eligibility, pay, how to apply and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ap-psc-forest-section-officer-recruitment-check-eligibility-pay-how-to-apply-and-other-details-psc-ap-gov-in-5581997/

APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Check eligibility, pay, how to apply and other details

APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Know vacancy details, eligibility, exam date, application fees and syllabus.

AP PSC forest section officer recruitment, andhrapradesh PSC, public service jobs, apsc jobs, apppsc recruitment, AP PSC forest services, andhra pradesh forest services, appsc recruitment 2019, AP PSC forest service jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari job, employment news
AP PSC forest section officer recruitment: Apply at psc.ap.gov.in. (Representational Image)

AP PSC forest section officer recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) has advertised for the post of forest section officers in AP forest sub-services. A total of 50 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply at psc.ap.gov.in.

The application process will begin on February 26, 2019, and the last date to apply is March 20, 2019. The payment fee can only be submitted till March 19, 2019 (midnight). Candidates will have to undergo a screening test which is expected to be conducted on June 2, 2019.

Candidates selected in the screening test will have to appear for the computer-based test. The dates of the CBT is not announced yet but it is expected to be conducted in the month of August, 2019.

AP PSC forest section officer recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 30 years old as on January 7, 2019.

Education: Candidate must have either a Bachelor’s degree in botany or forestry or horticulture or zoology or physics or chemistry or mathematics or statistics or geology or Agriculture as a subject or a Bachelor’s degree In engineering with chemical engineering or mechanical engineering or civil engineering.

APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee.

Candidates belonging to the reserve category will have to pay Rs 80.

Advertising

APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 21,230 to Rs 63,010.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIIMS Jodhpur clerk, data operator admit card released; how to download
2 RPSC grade 2 teacher admit card released: Check how to download
3 UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2019 admit card released: How to download