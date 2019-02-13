APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Check eligibility, pay, how to apply and other details

AP PSC forest section officer recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) has advertised for the post of forest section officers in AP forest sub-services. A total of 50 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply at psc.ap.gov.in.

The application process will begin on February 26, 2019, and the last date to apply is March 20, 2019. The payment fee can only be submitted till March 19, 2019 (midnight). Candidates will have to undergo a screening test which is expected to be conducted on June 2, 2019.

Candidates selected in the screening test will have to appear for the computer-based test. The dates of the CBT is not announced yet but it is expected to be conducted in the month of August, 2019.

AP PSC forest section officer recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 30 years old as on January 7, 2019.

Education: Candidate must have either a Bachelor’s degree in botany or forestry or horticulture or zoology or physics or chemistry or mathematics or statistics or geology or Agriculture as a subject or a Bachelor’s degree In engineering with chemical engineering or mechanical engineering or civil engineering.

APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee.

Candidates belonging to the reserve category will have to pay Rs 80.

APPSC forest section officer recruitment: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 21,230 to Rs 63,010.