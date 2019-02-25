Toggle Menu
AP Police SI answer key released, check how to raise objections

AP Police SI asnwer key: The answer keys for SI (Civil), RSIs (AR/APSP), SFO and Deputy Jailor Final written exams for paper III and IV have been released. Candidates can raise objections till February 28, 2019.

AP SI 2019 answer key released at slprpb.ap.gov.in. (Representational Image)

AP Police SI answer key: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted on February 23 (Saturday) and February 24 (Sunday) at its official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. The answer keys for SI (Civil), RSIs (AR/APSP), SFO and Deputy Jailor Final written exams for paper III and IV have been released.

Candidates need to check the answer key carefully and raise objections if any. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is February 28, 2019 till 5 pm. Objections can be addressed to apslprb.obj@gmail.com. Candidates will have to follow the prescribed format for the same.

AP Police SI answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘Preliminary answer key SI..’ under ‘latest news’
Step 3: A PDF will be download

Candidates need to check the keys carefully and raise objections if any.

AP SI answer key: Objection format

Paper I and II (English and Telugu) are only qualifying in nature and Candidates who do not secure the minimum qualifying marks will not be considered further, according to official notification.

