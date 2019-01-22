AP police constable result declared at slprb.ap.gov.in

Toggle Menu
AP police constable, jail warden, firemen result has been declared byAPSLPRB on its website slprb.ao.gov.in The exam was conducted for over 2,700 jobs and 3.9 lakh candidates had participated.

AP Police constable result: Candidates can check result at result.apprb.in as well. (Representational Image)

AP Police constable result: The Andhra Pradesh state-level police recruitment board (APSLPRB) has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable. A total of 2,723 candidates vacancies were on offer, for which, over 3.9 lakh candidates had applied. Due to heavy load on the main website, many candidates are facing issues with loading the website. Alternatively, candidates can also check the link – results.apprb.in.

Multiple posts including SCT PC (civil, SCT PC (AR), SCT PC (APSCP) in the police department and warden in prisons were on the offer. The result for firemen in AP fire and emergency service department has also been declared. The recruitment exam was conducted from January 6 to 8, 2019.

AP Police constable result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage under the ‘latest news’ find, ‘AP police contable result…’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: In the new window, fill-in your details and check the result

