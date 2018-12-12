AP Police recruitment for 2,723 posts: Last date to edit application today, check at slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police recruitment: While the registrations for the 2,723 posts in the Andhra Pradesh police department have been closed, the Andhra Pradesh Police recruitment board (APSLPRB) has allowed candidates to edit their application forms. Today, December 12, is the last date to make changes. Candidates can edit their applicants at the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in.

Advertising

The board has been receiving emails from candidates stating that they have furnished incorrect information on their application form ‘by mistake’. The SLPRB in an official release has said that the edit option is “to give a chance to such students”. However, candidates will not be able to make changes in every field.

APSLPRB police recruitment: Fields were changes cannot be made

The changes can not be made in the following fields – name, date of birth, community, community certificate, mobile number, email id, Aadhaar, preferred place for the writing exam, upload photo and signature.

While the candidates who have made mistake in any other category can make the changes by accessing their form online on the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in. Those who have made mistakes in the above-listed categories need to write an email and send supporting documents to mail-slprb@ap.gov.in for consideration. If the SLPRB considers the plea satisfactory, only then the changes will be allowed.

Advertising

Candidates will be allowed to make changes from December 9 to December 12, 2018. The edit option will not be available post 8 PM today (December 12, 2018). Candidates who have submitted more than one application are requested to inform through e-mail apslprb2018@gmail.com which application (Reg.No.) has to be considered.

The applications with or without change post-December 12, 8 PM will be considered as final for the exam. The recruitment exam will be held on January 6, 2019 (Sunday). There are several exam centres, the candidate will get to know about their respective centre through the hall tickets. Hall tickets will be available on the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in 10 days before the written exam. The hall tickets of admit cards for the APSLPRB police recruitment exam are expected to be released between December 24, 2018 to January 4, 2019.