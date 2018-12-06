AP police recruitment 2018: Last date to apply for 2723 posts tomorrow, check how to apply

AP Police recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for the 2723 jobs advertised by the Andhra Pradesh government earlier this month is tomorrow – December 7, 2018. The vacancies are for the posts of constable, warden, and foremen in the state government. Applications are soon to close at the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in.

The preliminary exam for the post of sub-inspector, station fire officer, deputy jailor and RSI would be conducted in January 6, 2019, according to the official notification. For eligibility criteria and related details check: AP Police recruitment details.

AP Police recruitment 2018: Post wise vacancy details

Stipendiary cadet trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) – 1600

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constables (AR) – 300

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (ASP), men only – 300

Warders in prison and correctional services dept, men only – 100

Warders in prison and correctional services dept, women only – 23

Firemen in AP fire and emergency services department – 400

AP Police recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’

Step 3 – On the new page find the notification ‘SCT PC civil and AR and ASP, warden..’

Step 4 – Click on link ‘click here’ under submit application category

Step 6 – In the new page click on ‘I, certify..’ columns at the end

Step 7 – After registration log in again and submit the application

An application fee of Rs 300 will be applicable. In case of OBC category Rs 150, for SC and ST category candidates Rs 150 will be applicable. The preliminary written test will be held on January 6, 2019 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm. The registered candidates can download their hall tickets 10 days before the exam from the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in.

