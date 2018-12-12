Hiring in AP police: Apply for 2,723 constable, warden and firemen posts at slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police recruitment 2018: The Andhra Pradesh government has released notification to fill 2723 posts constable, warden and firemen in the state. Candidates who are interested in joining the Andhra Pradesh police for the same can visit the official website — slprb.ap.gov.in as the registration is completely online. The last day to register is December 7.

AP Police recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

PC (Civil) – 1600

PC (AR) – 300

PC (APSP) – 300

Warder (Male) – 100

Warder (Women) – 23

Firemen – 400

Driver operators – 30

The application fee for PC, warder and firemen is Rs 300 for unreserved category and Rs 150 for SC and ST category candidates.

The preliminary examination for SI, RSI, station fire officer, and deputy jailor will be conducted on January 6, 2019.

AP Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility

For the police constable posts, both men and women are eligible.

He/ she should be a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

Age limit: The minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum have to be 22 years as on July 1, 2018.

For warden and firemen: The minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum have to be 30 years as on July 1, 2018.

There is age relaxation for backward, SC and ST candidates.

Education: For constable and firemen posts: The candidate should have passed the Intermediate or equivalent exam as on July 1. For reserved category, they need to pass Class 10 or SSC exams.

For warden: The candidate should have passed the Intermediate or equivalent exam as on July 1.

For physical measurement, check official notification

