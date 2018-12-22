Andhra Pradesh AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Apply for 1051 vacancies, online registration process begins December 27

AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacancies in Panchayat department. There are 1051 vacant posts and the selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 16,400 to 49,870.

The online window for the application process will be opened from December 27 to January 19, 2019. The candidates will be in the age limit between 18 to 42 years of age. The main examination is likely to be held on August 2, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 1051

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should be a minimum graduate from a university or an educational institution recognised by UGC.

Age Limit:

The candidates should be in the age limit between (18- 42) years. The candidates should born between July 2, 1976 to July 1, 2000.

Application fees

The general/ OBC category candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 250, while Rs 80 for reserce category candidates.

AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: December 27, 2018

Last date to apply online: January 19, 2019.

How to apply:

The online application process will begin from December 27, 2018. The candidates can apply online till January 19, 2019.

