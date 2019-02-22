Andhra Pradesh nurse recruitment 2019: Apply for 155 posts, salary up to Rs 73,000 per month

AP nurse recruitment 2019: The health, medical and family welfare department, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment at the post of nurses. A total of 155 jobs are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cfw.ap.nic.in.

Advertising

Candidates need to send the application by post addressed to their respective zones. The last date to sending applications is March 5, 2019, by 5 pm. Candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam of 100 marks of which 15 per cent marks will be given to staff nurses working on a contractual basis.

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should not be above 40 years as on June 30, 2019. For SC/ST and BC category candidates the upper age limit is 45, and for people with disability (PWD) category candidates, it is 50 years.

Education: Candidates must have completed Intermediate and General Nursing and Midwifery, and permanently registered in A.P. Nursing And Midwives Council under Nursing council of India are eligible to apply for the Staff Nurses posts

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Zone I – 24

Zone II – 46

Zone II – 29

Zone IV 56

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Zone address

Zone – I, The Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, Opp. Bullaiah College, Resapuvanipalem, Visakhapatnam

Zone – II The Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, District Headquarters Hospital Compound, Rajamahendravaram

Zone – III The Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, Janda Chettu Street, Near Aswani Hospital, Back side of RTC Bus Stand, Old Guntur, Guntur

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, BC and PH category are exempted to pay the fee.

AP nurse recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 25,140 – 73,270 per month along with allowances.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.