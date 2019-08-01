AP Grama volunteer merit list date and time

AP grama volunteer result, merit list: The Andhra Pradesh state government is likely to declare the recruitment exam conducted for the post of grama/ ward volunteer today, August 1 at its official website, gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in. A total of 4 lakh jobs were to be filled through this recruitment drive.

As per the official data, a total of 9,62,708 candidates registered for the recruitment exam of which 9.26 lakh were approved to appear after verification and a total of 6.60 lakh candidates attended the exam.

AP grama volunteer result, merit list: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website gramavolnteer.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the login button

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

A merit list based on marks obtained in the entrance exam will be released today. The selected candidates will get an intimation letter as well. Those who have been selected will have to appear for an induction and training programme. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 5000 per month, as per the official notification.

