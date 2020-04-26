AP Grama Volunteer interview schedule released, check here

The interview process will be conducted from April 27 to 29, 2020 The interview process will be conducted from April 27 to 29, 2020

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the interview schedule for the recruitment in the posts of Grama Volunteers. The candidates who have applied for the grama/ ward volunteer posts can check and download the schedule through the website.

The schedule is available at the website-gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in.

The interview process will be conducted from April 27 to 29, 2020. Volunteers will be posted from May 1, as per the official notification. The exact number of vacancies is yet to be notified. However, the official notice informs that 50 per cent of posts within each category may be considered for women.

AP Grama Volunteer interview schedule 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

In the interview round, the knowledge of government schemes, programs, welfare activities will be for 25 marks. Further, work experience and soft skills will be given 25 marks, each. Leadership qualities, good communication skills, and general awareness is for 25 marks.

The selected candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 5000 per month.

