AP Grama Volunteer application form 2020 released, check details

AP Grama volunteer recruitment 2020: Apply at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in (Representational image) AP Grama volunteer recruitment 2020: Apply at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in (Representational image)

AP Grama Volunteer application form 2020: The government of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the post of gram volunteers, ward volunteers in the department of gram volunteers and village secretariats. The application process has begun from Monday, April 20, at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in. The government in an official notice informed that the “vacancies arose due to unauthorised absence, irregular in attending duties and some have resigned their job during the crisis of outbreak of Covid-19.”

READ | Latest jobs to apply in April

The application process will remain open only for four days. The date to apply is April 24, 2020. Candidates will be selected based on an interview which will be held from April 27 to 29. Volunteers will be posted from May 1, as per the official notification. The exact number of vacancies is yet to be notified. However, the official notice informs that 50 per cent of posts within each category may be considered for women.

AP Grama Volunteer application form 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

AP Grama Volunteer application form 2020: Selection criteria

In the interview round, the knowledge of government schemes, programs, welfare activities will be for 25 marks. Further, work experience and soft skills will be given 25 marks, each. Leadership qualities, good communication skills, and general awareness is for 25 marks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd