AP Grama Sachivalayam yet to decide between second list and fresh notification for vacant posts

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: Over 21 lakh (21,69,814) candidates applied for the recruitment examinations that were conducted for several posts from September 1 to 8, 2019.

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: Candidates are asking for a second list with lowered cut-off. (Representational image)

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is yet to decide on the mode to fill the seats left vacant after the 2019 recruitment results were declared on September 19. While a total of 1,26,728 vacancies across various posts were advertised, not all have been filled.

Although 1,98,164 candidates were declared successful out of the 19,50,630 candidates who appeared for the AP Gram Sachivalayam recruitment examinations, not all successful candidates could clear the document verification process, leaving several seats yet to be filled.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Government through his Twitter account, informed that the officials are yet to decide on the mode to fill the residual vacancies. While candidates are demanding a second list through a lowered cut-off, the officials are also contemplating releasing a new notification.

In the result declared earlier, G Anithamma topped the examination by securing 112.25 marks followed by Ganjavarapu Lovaraju, Venkatarami Reddy Dodda. In the category 2 exam, Sampathirao Dileepu secured the first position by securing 120.5 marks.

