AP Grama Sachivalayam merit list 2019 to be released on this date

AP Grama Sachivalayam Merit List 2019: After the declaration of results, over two lakh candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examinations are eagerly waiting for the merit list. The district administration is preparing the list, and may publish it by Friday, September 27, 2019, said an official.

Advertising

At the time of preparing the list, there are certain flaws noticed, and the officials are trying hard to make it error free. “The recruitment process will decide the future over a lakh candidate, so the board is taking every cautions in preparing the merit list,” the official mentioned.

The official also mentioned that the merit list is expected to be released by Friday or Saturday.

The certificate verification process for the candidates have been started, and the candidates who cleared the examinations have to report at their respective district wise centers.

Advertising

The candidates will get the appointment letters on September 27, 2019. Initially, for two years or so, the employees in the village secretariat would be paid Rs 15,000 per month.

Earlier, the commission released the results for the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examinations. G. Anithamma of Anantpur has topped the category 1 exam by scoring 112.25 out of 150 marks. Ganjavarapu Lovaraju has grabbed the second position. He scored 111.5 while Venkatarami Reddy Dodda got the third rank by scoring 111.25.

Similarly, in category 2 exam, Sampathirao Dileepu bagged the first position by securing 120.5 out of 150. Medida?Durgarao bagged the second rank by scoring 117.5 and Anjuri Sai Dinesh scored 116 to bag third rank.

Over 21,69,814 candidates had applied for 1.2 lakh vacancies, the exams of which were conducted from September 1 to 8.

The selected candidates will be hired for various posts including Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.