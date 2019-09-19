AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019: How to check at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam declared the results on Thursday, September 19 for the recruitment examination conducted for 1,26,728 vacancies. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

A total of 1,98,164 candidates were declared successful out of the 19,50,630 candidates who have appeared for the AP Gram Sachivalayam recruitment examinations. Of the total qualified 1,31,327 are men and 66,835 are women.

Over 21 lakh (21,69,814) candidates applied for the recruitment examinations that was conducted for several posts from September 1 to 8, 2019. After reviewing the initial answer key which was made available on the website, where candidates raised their objection, the commission released the final answer keys on September 11, 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examination was notified on July 27, 2019. The online application process was held from July 27 to August 11, 2019.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

— Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V) – 7,040

— Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II – 2,880

— ANMs (Grade-III) (Only Female) – 13,540

— Animal Husbandary Assistant – 9,886

— Village Fisheries Assistant – 794

— Village Horticulture Assistant – 400

— Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant – 14,944

— Engineering Assistant (Grade-II) – 11,158

— Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant – 11,158

— Village Surveyor (Grade-III) – 11,158

— Welfare and Education Assistant – 11,158

— Ward Administrative Secretary – 3307

— Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II) – 3601

— Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) – 3648

— Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary – 3786

— Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) – 3770

— Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) – 3786 Posts

AP Grama Sachivalayam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

