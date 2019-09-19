AP Grama Sachivalayam results 2019 declared: Check list of toppers

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 declared: The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam declared the results on Thursday, September 19 for the recruitment examinations. G Anithamma topped the examination by securing 112.25 marks followed by Ganjavarapu Lovaraju, Venkatarami Reddy Dodda.

Principal Secretary of the government Gopal krishna Dwivedi tweeted, “Congratulations to all the successful students and the toppers.”

VS/WS Exams – Toppers in Category 1 And Category 2- 2A pic.twitter.com/i110yXFHoc — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) September 19, 2019

VS/WS Exams – Other Category Toppers – https://t.co/9ZsvK4C3kz — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile, in the category 2 exam, Sampathirao Dileepu secured the first position by securing 120.5 marks. Medida Durgarao hold the second rank by scoring 117.5 and Anjuri Sai Dinesh bagged the third position by securing 116.

A total of 1,98,164 candidates were declared successful out of the 19,50,630 candidates who have appeared for the AP Gram Sachivalayam recruitment examinations. Of the total qualified 1,31,327 are men and 66,835 are women. The candidates can check the results through the website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Over 21 lakh (21,69,814) candidates applied for the recruitment examinations that was conducted for several posts from September 1 to 8, 2019. After reviewing the initial answer key which was made available on the website, where candidates raised their objection, the commission released the final answer keys on September 11, 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examination was notified on July 27, 2019. The online application process was held from July 27 to August 11, 2019.